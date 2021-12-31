31.12.2021 Steam Update

Hey all,

Happy New Year everyone!!! To close out 2021 here is our final roster update for Mutant Football League in time for the Playoffs!!!

Moving forward we will be focused on developing Mutant Football League 2 for new generation console systems and PC.

As you know Mutant Football League is a community-driven project. We are kindly asking everyone in the community to help us determine the direction of Mutant League games in the future by taking this survey.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8VKG3N9

Changes:

Player roster and skill rating updates for the 2021 playoffs.

Please, be advised that due to roster update, we're strongly recommending to start new Dynasty run after the update. The reason for this is many players have switched teams, some players are out for the remainder of the season, and all these changes will very likely adversely affect your current Dynasty Campaign play experience. We apologize for this and hope to have this issue resolved in MFL2.

Thank you all for the support and if you want to keep up with all the latest MFL2 News please subscribe to our Newsletter!

Have a safe and happy holiday and thank you for your incredible support! Below are a few unretouched screenshots of MFL2 to ring in the new year.







