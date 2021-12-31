 Skip to content

Blocktopia update for 31 December 2021

21123101_1.0.10 PatchNote

System

  • The problem in which friend requests and rejections were processed abnormally under certain circumstances has been fixed.

Interface

  • The problem that the contest UI was displayed abnormally in some resolutions has been fixed.
  • Improvements have been made to make the display more intuitive when there are insufficient resources during construction and crafting.
  • Character skill description has been improved more clearly.
  • The design of the guestbook displayed when visiting a friend's island has been improved.
  • An icon has been added to make it easier to access the exchange when you visit your friend's island.
  • The problem that my profile picture was displayed when visiting another user's island through the contest screen has been fixed.
  • The problem that some options were displayed when checking the equipment options being worn in the character window has been fixed.
  • Continuous login rewards can now be edited by clicking the item icon.

Game Play

  • Now, if you run out of gold when entering the island, you can consume gems to enter immediately.
  • If you upgrade the port and ship, you can see the changed appearance of the ship even on the wild island.

