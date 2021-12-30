Update 1.1.1 new larger rooms, pan & zoom, upcoming update!

Hello everyone,
I just updated the game to version 1.1.1 and here is the details:
Added two new larger rooms
Added Pan & Zoom: now you can hold and drag your right mouse button to pan and scroll wheel to zoom in/out
Fixed the bug that the decoration list does not save the last selected item and make the list always reset to default each time open.
The next update I will add more decorations for you to decorate your large room to become richer and more diverse.
I am also developing two new features:
Live Wallpaper and Custom music
(add external music file), that means you can create your own room then use it as a dynamic wallpaper with background music.
These features will be available as paid DLC soon!
