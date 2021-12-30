 Skip to content

Chill Corner update for 30 December 2021

Update 1.1.1 new larger rooms, pan & zoom, upcoming update!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

I just updated the game to version 1.1.1 and here is the details:

Added two new larger rooms



Added Pan & Zoom: now you can hold and drag your right mouse button to pan and scroll wheel to zoom in/out

Fixed the bug that the decoration list does not save the last selected item and make the list always reset to default each time open.

The next update I will add more decorations for you to decorate your large room to become richer and more diverse.



I am also developing two new features:

Live Wallpaper and Custom music

(add external music file), that means you can create your own room then use it as a dynamic wallpaper with background music.

These features will be available as paid DLC soon!

