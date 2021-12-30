 Skip to content

Aeon Drive update for 30 December 2021

Build 1.5.01.1919: Hotfixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Neo Barcelona visitors!

A small hotfix just went live to address some minor issues found in our latest patch (update #3).

Here is the list of hotfixes:

  • Eliminated delay in throwing dagger at the end of dash animation.
  • Eliminated delay when throwing dagger when touching the ground.

As always, thank you for all the support that you have shown, and we hope you continue to have fun with Aeon Drive.

For feedback and/or bug reports, feel free to join our Discord.

