Build 1.5.01.1919: Hotfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 7953931 · Last edited 30 December 2021 – 22:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Neo Barcelona visitors!

A small hotfix just went live to address some minor issues found in our latest patch (update #3).

Here is the list of hotfixes:

Eliminated delay in throwing dagger at the end of dash animation.

Eliminated delay when throwing dagger when touching the ground.

As always, thank you for all the support that you have shown, and we hope you continue to have fun with Aeon Drive.

For feedback and/or bug reports, feel free to join our Discord.