再来一局能否组成最强阵容 update for 30 December 2021

Big update on December 30

Build 7953805

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjusted the upgrade experience. The experience required to upgrade to level 6 is 14 points less

Added bonfire room with hero regeneration scroll and 2-star upgrade coupon. 2-star upgrade Coupon - turns a 1-star unit into 2 stars

Added statistical information function

When selecting a room, you can refresh the room with gold coins

Redraws the background and UI of the battle scene

Some new pieces and relics have been added

Some relics and chess pieces have been strengthened

Lowered the price of some spells

