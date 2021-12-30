Big update on December 30

Adjusted the upgrade experience. The experience required to upgrade to level 6 is 14 points less
Added bonfire room with hero regeneration scroll and 2-star upgrade coupon. 2-star upgrade Coupon - turns a 1-star unit into 2 stars
Added statistical information function
When selecting a room, you can refresh the room with gold coins
Redraws the background and UI of the battle scene
Some new pieces and relics have been added
Some relics and chess pieces have been strengthened
Lowered the price of some spells
Changed files in this update