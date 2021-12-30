-
Hotkey binding conflicts should now be reported and highlighted
-
Fixed being able to unpause the timer during the deployment
-
Added starting hints that explicitly state the multi-phase combat structure (they're shown only during the first phase of the Operation and will disappear after two times)
-
Fixed the Deployment Point rounding issues (should also fix it retroactively in existing saves, as soon as you play a phase)
-
Adjusted the static defenders' placement radius - should reduce the chance of them spawning on top of your nodes (a more fundamental fix for this problem will come later)
-
Adjusted a few more screens to be usable on ultrawide monitors
-
Slowed down the camera at very low heights
-
Adjusted alt-mode icon visibility on the platoon label
-
Adjusted automatic MechInf unload logic: it will automatically unload when entrenched, and will automatically remount if ordered to move (that part was broken in the previous hotfix). Giving manual mode change orders will override this behavior for 30s.
-
AI groups should better maintain their formation without 'crisscrossing' the platoon paths
-
AI MechInf will consider obstacles and the current formation speed when deciding whether to dismount or remount
-
T-64B, Leo2A1 stabilizer ratings increased
-
Master difficulty adjusted: -10% enemy numbers, but lower starting resources
-
Fixed some crash issues
Regiments Playtest update for 30 December 2021
Hotfix 3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update