Version 1.2.12

Winter greetings to thou and thine!

The winter season is upon us, and I have been carrying on with minor fixes whilst sipping some festive Amaretto. Preparations for a larger update is underway too, so I'm looking forward to sharing that.

Added - Pressing escape closes the last opened menu

Added - In the plip RPG pressing escape brings up an exit menu

Fixed - Closing the events menu using the top buttons would not unpause the game

Fixed - Some typos (including one of the main houses on the start new campaign screen!)

Some "under the hood" fixes which improve overall stability and logging

Thank you all for your feedback, reviews, criticism and suggestions. The new Year is approaching, so I'd like to wish everyone happiness and success in the coming year.