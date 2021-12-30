Added Placement Grid and Fixed Bugs

Added placement grid to make it easier to align and adjust machine position while placing.

Fixed bug where UI didn't work as intended on all resolutions other than 1920x1080.

Let me add few words about the placement grid. I want to add functionality to make it possible to

Show the grid on already placed selected machines.

Check the x, y coordinates of already placed machines.

Nudge already placed machines to the left/right/up/down.

I am working on the stuff above. If there's anything you might want to add let me know. It will take at least a week however, since it's holiday season. I will be away for a few days enjoying time with my family. Happy holidays!