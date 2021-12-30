 Skip to content

Block Line Engineer update for 30 December 2021

Added Placement Grid and Fixed Bugs

  • Added placement grid to make it easier to align and adjust machine position while placing.
  • Fixed bug where UI didn't work as intended on all resolutions other than 1920x1080.

Let me add few words about the placement grid. I want to add functionality to make it possible to

  • Show the grid on already placed selected machines.
  • Check the x, y coordinates of already placed machines.
  • Nudge already placed machines to the left/right/up/down.

I am working on the stuff above. If there's anything you might want to add let me know. It will take at least a week however, since it's holiday season. I will be away for a few days enjoying time with my family. Happy holidays!

