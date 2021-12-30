v6.0.5 : New queuing system & notification
(New) Queuing system.
(New) Notification.
Detail :
- Queuing system :
Counting down 30 seconds to check ready for starting a game, or the player will get kicked.
-
Public room:
When room is full, it will check everyone is ready, then start the game.
-
Private room:
When the player number hit the min number, host can send the ready check to everyone to start the game.
If anyone left the room, it will let host decide to start or not.
-
Notification:
- After entering the room, you can switch to other application if you want.
- No worry and take a rest! We will notify you when the game is ready with a pop up web page.
Changed files in this update