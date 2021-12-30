 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Throne of Lies®: Medieval Politics update for 30 December 2021

v6.0.5 : New queuing system & notification

Share · View all patches · Build 7953712 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v6.0.5 : New queuing system & notification

(New) Queuing system.

(New) Notification.

Detail :

  • Queuing system :

Counting down 30 seconds to check ready for starting a game, or the player will get kicked.

  • Public room:

    When room is full, it will check everyone is ready, then start the game.

  • Private room:

    When the player number hit the min number, host can send the ready check to everyone to start the game.

    If anyone left the room, it will let host decide to start or not.

  • Notification:

    • After entering the room, you can switch to other application if you want.
    • No worry and take a rest! We will notify you when the game is ready with a pop up web page.

Changed files in this update

Throne of Lies - Windows (x64) Depot 595281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.