 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

UNDYING update for 30 December 2021

Dec 30 Weekly Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7953671 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added 8 new achievements for everyone to unlock!
  2. Fixed a problem that may result in not being able to collect the Cat Carrier after finding the Cat Owner. Kitty craved freedom.
  3. Fixed some problems that can cause the player or zombies to freeze after being caught by the special "Grapple Zombies".
  4. Fixed a problem where Anling still attracts zombies when various symptoms or effects are triggered even though they should not be attracted. Zombies gonna Zomb.
  5. Fixed some problems that Anling or Cody can get items through the wall.
  6. Fixed the problem that some performances were triggered before the Beach motel room 3 could not be used as a temporary residence

Changed files in this update

Undying Main Depot 638991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.