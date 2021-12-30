- Added 8 new achievements for everyone to unlock!
- Fixed a problem that may result in not being able to collect the Cat Carrier after finding the Cat Owner. Kitty craved freedom.
- Fixed some problems that can cause the player or zombies to freeze after being caught by the special "Grapple Zombies".
- Fixed a problem where Anling still attracts zombies when various symptoms or effects are triggered even though they should not be attracted. Zombies gonna Zomb.
- Fixed some problems that Anling or Cody can get items through the wall.
- Fixed the problem that some performances were triggered before the Beach motel room 3 could not be used as a temporary residence
UNDYING update for 30 December 2021
Dec 30 Weekly Update
