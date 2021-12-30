Settlement Survival Patch Notes 0.84.211.831



Hello everyone!

We have just released a patch:

Feature Adjustments:

Optimized movement of camera (can now drag the camera by holding right mouse button or arrow keys↑↓←→ on keyboard).

Optimized operation on the workers of structure: now can increase or decrease worker number by +, - on keypad.

Optimized resolution adaptation: now the topbar UI supports width or height adaptation.

Default temperature is shown in Celsius degrees.

Optimized the display of the scrolling effect of long text.

Optimized the structure upgrade interface: the number of materials needed would show in red if it's not enough for the structure upgrade.

Adjusted the text box width about city health and happiness in topbar to 150%.

Adjusted the maximum silver coin for trade from 999,999 to 9,999,999.

Bugs Fixed:

Fixed the issue that in some case mountains will not show on the map.

Fixed the issue that texture of window on URP mode is missing.

Fixed the issue that earthquake is seldom triggered.