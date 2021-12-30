Added
- New event ! Spawning unit when losing a VP.
- More events (mostly capitulation) in quick games. I tagged the event as Historical focus only, so if you want to have those events fired in your game, you need to turn ON the option « Historical focus » in the settings :)
- Karel Doorman as a dutch naval hero.
- Conrad Helfrich as a dutch naval hero.
- Amet-khan Sultan as a soviet air hero.
- Lev Shestakov as a soviet air hero.
- Alexander Pokryshkin as a soviet air hero.
- Kirill Yevstigneyev as a soviet air hero.
- Izidor Kovárik as a Slovak air hero.
- Franco Bordoni as an Italian air hero.
- Mario Visintini as an Italian air hero.
- Lauri Pekuri as a Finnish air hero.
- Pierre Le Gloan as a French air hero.
- Edmond Marin la Meslée as a French air hero.
Changes
- Mobelwagen had an armour of 65 which was too high.
- Increased the quality of naval counters on mobile.
- Gave a bit more sense to the stats of new heroes (Fighters having more chance to get air damage and MP bonus than bombers for example, more chance for visibility bonus for AT units etc. Just so that the stats of the heroes are more appropriate to the unit’s type and not entirely random and end up useless).
Fixes
- Using events, spawning a unit later than turn 1 would give the spawned unit 0 HP.
- You could deploy any unit right after the country you won the war against capitulated. Like all the infrastructure were instant ready.
- On mobile, highlight ring would not show up on the map when you clicked on an important notification.
- 2 broken air heroes for the soviets.
- Seems you couldn’t buy any more units in the store in the map editor.
And a happy new year to everyone ! See you in 2022 for more stuff :D
