First Updates Notes! Dec. 30th, 2021

Happy Holidays!

Thank you everyone for the kind support and positive feedback for Carnage Cross! Please always feel free to share your thoughts for improvements or gameplay ideas you'd like to see. This update includes new quality of life options,

New camera views can be used by pressing " C " on the keyboard or the Select button on gamepad; includes default, zoomed out, and angled + zoomed out view, more to be added.



New Default & Toggable Options:



Weapon pick ups are now highlighted with a color-coded glow for better visibility.

New ammo counter for all secondary weapons displayed next to the radar.

The plan is to add more features that can give players a more dynamic and energetic experience.

Known Issues:

Setting the game settings to "Low" will darken the visuals, re-set the "Effects" options to High to avoid this issue.

I hope you have a happy New Years!