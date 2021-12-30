Patch 1.1

New enemies for the new year!

Super Saucer added. Acts like regular saucer with added upgrades. Blue instead of red, a little faster than regular saucer, can teleport ahead a short distance, and will avoid laser fire.

Warpillar - tunnels in from below. You must bomb it three times. If you don't kill it in time, it will form an indestructible cocoon. After a short period of time, a Buzzkill will emerge from the cocoon, to hunt you down.

Changed bomb power-up to give you 20 bombs, instead of 9.

Spider now shoots lasers at base, when near it.

Added enemy point values to instruction screens.

Added new third enemies screen to instruction menu to describe new enemies.

Re-balanced music volumes.