 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

In My Defense update for 30 December 2021

Patch 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7953394 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.1

New enemies for the new year!

Super Saucer added. Acts like regular saucer with added upgrades. Blue instead of red, a little faster than regular saucer, can teleport ahead a short distance, and will avoid laser fire.

Warpillar - tunnels in from below. You must bomb it three times. If you don't kill it in time, it will form an indestructible cocoon. After a short period of time, a Buzzkill will emerge from the cocoon, to hunt you down.

Changed bomb power-up to give you 20 bombs, instead of 9.

Spider now shoots lasers at base, when near it.

Added enemy point values to instruction screens.

Added new third enemies screen to instruction menu to describe new enemies.

Re-balanced music volumes.

Changed files in this update

In My Defense Content Depot 1522691
  • Loading history…
In My Defense Depot First Depot 1522692
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.