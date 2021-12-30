Join the new beta test starting today!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello there, unexpected heroes!

The next update for Nigate Tale is almost out of the oven, with only a few fixes and some parts of the English localization missing yet. We are very excited to share with you all these new features, and as we foresee that it may take a few weeks longer than expected, today we bring you a little surprise. If you have been following our updates on Twitter you will already know what it is: you can join today the beta testing of our next content update!

How to jump into the beta testing branch:

Our beta branch is open to everyone, so you should be able to find the new branch AdvanceTest on the Branch options. To join the beta, please follow these steps:

1. Right-Click Nigate Tale on your Library, and choose Properties

2. In the Properties menu, click on the Betas tab

3. Choose advancetest - Advance Test from the beta option and you're set!

You should now see our Nigate Tale is updating the beat version. After the update process is completed, you could start playing the latest version.

Please notice that, as we are still working on the localization and the build itself, you'll find untranslated sentences and maybe some bugs in this Beta version. That is to be expected, given that it is a beta after all -- but please let us know your feedback on our Discord server, our developers will fix them in our future updates.

This is what you will find from now on in the beta branch of Nigate Tale:

The Sewers

Someone magically refurbished the sewers of the castle and now they’ve become a circular courtyard with several mini-rooms around it. The area is larger than before but feels much cozier.

The monster girls will settle in these elevated, semi-open rooms. They will also help you customize your base as your relationship strengthens.

Since you can access the wiki from the pause menu, Mickey the merchant will now trade pieces of cake for cute gifts to get a higher level of friendship with the monster girls.

The weapon upgrade service is now available at Alona’s store. Don’t miss it!

Interface

The visible interface has been completely reworked to look vivid and more cartoonish. Let us know if you like its new color palette <3

Levels

Most of the levels have been redesigned as well and there’s a wide variety of new adventures waiting for you. Find quests, special challenges, and more!

Players will meet the castle’s owner to challenge him at the end of his level.

You’ll find a wider variety of traps, and a large number of them too.

Enemies

Some enemies’ designs received an important upgrade. Can you recognize them now?

Enemies are now stronger in Hard Mode.

Monster Girls

A new monster girl will join your tour team after defeating the lord of the castle. Who might this new ally be?

The friendship system has been reworked. We’re introducing new slots to equip blessing enhancements at the beginning of each run. There are dozens of different choices and combinations!

Unlock new slots by giving the monster girls any of the special gifts sold by Mickey at his stall.

Please bear in mind that some features of the game might be a bit unstable in this beta version, so your reports will be greatly appreciated. We hope you enjoy all these new features and continue to support Hermit Games in its aim to make Nigate Tale the best roguelike of 2022.

Thank you very much!