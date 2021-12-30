Update Notes - 12/30/2021

Hello everyone!

This update fixes some bugs, adjusts and optimizes heroes, weapons, levels, reincarnation and more. In addition, we’ve introduced frames for each hero, and we wish you to enjoy the new ways to show your love to each of our amazing hero! We are still working hard to further polish the game. As always, thank you all for your continued support!

--Gunfire Studio

If you encounter issues such as game crashes, failure to start, etc., and you cannot use the feedback function, please send your Steam name with the detailed descriptions of the issue or screenshots to our email (qhstaff@2980.com). We will investigate the issues you encounter as soon as possible.

[Battle Adrenaline] Original: If at least one enemy is within 10 meters, increase Weapon and Skill DMG every 1s. New: For each enemy killed within 10 meters, +10%/20%/30% Weapon DMG and +4%/6%/8% movement speed (up to 5 stacks).

[Formidable Aspis] Original: After retracting the Aspis, +50%/100%/150% DMG for the next 5/7/9 shots. Each enemy killed with these shots will reduce the cooldown of Tidal Aspis by 0.5/1/1.5s. New: After retracting the Aspis, +100%/150%/200% DMG for the next 3/4/5 shots. Each enemy killed with these shots will reduce the cooldown of Tidal Aspis by 0.5/1/1.5s.

[Concussive Current] Changed the bonus to weapon DMG for each stack of [Fist Sensation] from +3%/5%/7% to +3%/6%/9% after dealing DMG with Striking Punch.

[Hostile Gift] Original: If any block occurred when holding the Aspis, the magazine will be recovered immediately after retraction, and increases RoF. New: Recover the magazine and reserve ammo as well as increase Reload Speed and RoF after retracting the Aspis.

[Unbearable Hurtle] Original: Enemies hit by [Hurtle] will have a lower movement speed and take more DMG. New: Enemies hit by [Hurtle] will have lower DMG dealt and higher DMG taken.

[Ammo Expert] Original: Recover ammo while Dual-Wielding. New: Recover 5/10/15 reserve ammo every second. While dual-wielding, double the amount recovered and there is a 20%/35%/50% chance of not consuming any ammo.

[Lucky Ammo] Level 3 Effect Original: While Dual-Wielding, +40% Lucky Shot Chance and do not consume ammo when hitting enemies. New: While Dual-Wielding, +40% Lucky Shot Chance, and +20% extra Lucky Shot Chance for 1s if a Crit Hit and a Lucky Shot are triggered simultaneously.

[Sharpshooter] Original: When using Dual-Wield, fill the magazine immediately for both of the weapons. -50% Reload Time during Dual-Wield. New: While Dual-Wielding, +30% RoF and Accuracy. After Dual-Wielding, for every remaining 1s of duration, -1s cooldown for the next use.

[Golden Comeback] Original: Take lower DMG while Dual-Wielding. New: While Dual-Wielding, -50%/75%/75% DMG taken for the first 5/7/9 times, and obtain an additional chance of lowering the DMG taken every 3s when this Ascension is upgraded to level 3.

[Lightning Governor] Level 3 Effect Original: During [Fatal Current], if [Chain Lightning] kills an enemy, add 1s to the active [Fatal Current] duration. New: During [Fatal Current], add 1s to the current duration upon every enemy killed.

[Heart of Battle] Original: Reduce cooldown of [Fatal Current] upon every critical kill. New: Reduce cooldown of [Fatal Current] upon killing enemies in Shock Effect.

[Thunder Nemesis] Original: When casting [Fatal Current], summon thunderbolts to strike on random enemies around. New: When casting [Fatal Current] or [Fatal Current] ends, summon thunderbolts to strike on random enemies around.

Lei Luo accidentally discovered the "patrimonial" Sniper [Sting]. ([Sting] is added into the pool of "patrimonial" Snipers associated with Lei Luo’s [Gifted Man]).

[Sunder]’s Exclusive Inscription: Projectiles will horizontally split for 3 times → Projectiles will horizontally split for 5 times. +20% DMG for every time the projectile splits → +30% DMG for every time the projectile splits.

It will now knock back enemies continuously, but only those within 7 meters will be affected. If enemies hit any barrier on their way back, they will receive additional DMG.

Optimized mechanism of splitting. The split projectiles are more controllable now, providing a chance to deal huge DMG if all projectiles hit the target.

The cooldown for their charge attack is reduced if it gets interrupted.

Added visual effects representing the countdown for the rider to re-summon a new mount after the old one is defeated.

Not only the real [Elite Thunderous Stalker] but also mirror images will now attack the same player.

After re-summoning mirror images, the real Stalker will have any debuff currently applied to itself removed.

Improved the pathfinding of the BOSS when he dashes to prevent him from reaching some undesired places.

Enhanced Scrolls:

[Enhanced·Brutal Gloves]

Original: +35% weapon and skill DMG.

New: +50% weapon and skill DMG.

[Enhanced·Bloody Ammo]

Original: Automatic weapons can continue to fire with an empty magazine if the Fire button is held, but each extra shot deals 1 normal DMG to yourself. (This scroll won't knock you down.)

New: You can continue to fire automatic weapons even with an empty magazine as long as the Fire button is held, gaining +10% Weapon DMG per shot for 5s (up to +100%), but each extra shot deals DMG that equals to 1% of your current total HP to yourself.

[Enhanced·Perfect Sixth]

Original: Every sixth shot gains +50% DMG.

New: Every sixth shot gains +100% DMG.

[Enhanced·Improved Clip]

Original: Whenever an ammo pack is being picked up, the ammo is doubled and it directly goes into the magazine instead of your backpack. Increases your Movement Speed by 25% until reloading.

New: Whenever an ammo pack is picked up, it directly refills the magazine instead of reserve ammo, and increases your Movement Speed by 25% and Weapon DMG by 50% until next reload.

[Enhanced·Giant slayer]

Original: When hitting an enemy, there is a 10% chance to deal 15% of the enemy's max HP as True DMG. (Up to 5,000 DMG per hit)

New: When hitting an enemy, there is a 10% chance to deal an additional 15% of the enemy's max HP as True DMG. (5000 * the number of players in your squad at most per hit)

[Enhanced·Ninja Invincibility]

Original: +10% Lucky Shot Chance per second (up to +100%). Resets after triggering a Lucky Shot.

New: +5% Lucky Shot Chance per second (up to 10 stacks). Upon reaching the max stacks, resets after triggering a Lucky Shot.

[Enhanced·Rock-Hard Determination]

Original: +50% DMG while being stationary; the bonus will remain for 4s after moving

New: +80% DMG while being stationary; the bonus will remain for 4s after moving.

[Enhanced·Lightless Shield]

Original: Gain 3 stacks of Lightless Shield every 30s. Each stack prevents an attack and is consumed afterwards, granting +75% weapon and skill DMG for 3s. You can only have up to 3 stacks at any given time.

New: Gain 4 stacks of Lightless Shield every 30s. Each stack negates incoming DMG and is consumed afterwards. You can only have up to 4 stacks at any given time.

[Enhanced·Phantom Skin]

Original: Gain 1 stack of Phantom Skin every 10s. 1 stack is consumed whenever you take DMG, restoring 50% Shield/Armor and granting +30% movement speed for 3s. You can only have up to 3 stacks at any given time.

New: Gain 1 stack of Phantom Skin every 10s. A stack is consumed whenever you take DMG, restoring 100% of your Shield/Armor. You can only have up to 3 stacks of Phantom Skin at any given time.

[Enhanced·Magnetic Coil]

Original: Every 6s release an electromagnetic pulse that inflicts the Shock Effect for 6s on all enemies it passes through.

New: Every 6s and every time you deal a crit hit (CD: 1s), you launch an electromagnetic pulse that inflicts Shock effect on all enemies affected by it.

[Enhanced·Blazing Hoop]

Original: Every 6s release a flame pulse that deals 200 Fire DMG and inflicts the Burning Effect for 3s on all enemies it passes through.

New: Every 6s and every time you deal a crit hit (CD: 1s), you launch a flame pulse that inflicts a Burning effect, which lasts for 3s, and deal 200 Fire DMG on all enemies affected by it.

[Enhanced·Realm of Corrosion]

Original: Every 6s release a corrosive pulse that inflicts the Decay Effect for 5s on all enemies it passes through.

New: Every 6s and every time you deal a crit hit (CD : 1s), you launch a corrosive pulse that inflicts Decay effect on all enemies affected by it.

[Enhanced·Airbag]

Original: Recover 100% HP instantly when Shield/Armor fully depletes.

New: Lose 2% of HP per second if your current Shield/Armor is more than 0, but recover 100% HP instantly when Shield/Armor fully depletes.