Update Notes - 12/30/2021

This update fixes some bugs, adjusts and optimizes heroes, weapons, levels, reincarnation and more. In addition, we’ve introduced frames for each hero, and we wish you to enjoy the new ways to show your love to each of our amazing hero! We are still working hard to further polish the game. As always, thank you all for your continued support!
--Gunfire Studio
If you encounter issues such as game crashes, failure to start, etc., and you cannot use the feedback function, please send your Steam name with the detailed descriptions of the issue or screenshots to our email (qhstaff@2980.com). We will investigate the issues you encounter as soon as possible.
Update Notes:
Hero:
- [Qian Sui]:
-
[Unfathomable Ocean]
Tweaked the bonus to Max Shield from +30%/60%/100% to +50%/100%/150% after retracting the Aspis.
-
[Unbearable Hurtle]
Original: Enemies hit by [Hurtle] will have a lower movement speed and take more DMG.
New: Enemies hit by [Hurtle] will have lower DMG dealt and higher DMG taken.
-
[Hostile Gift]
Original: If any block occurred when holding the Aspis, the magazine will be recovered immediately after retraction, and increases RoF.
New: Recover the magazine and reserve ammo as well as increase Reload Speed and RoF after retracting the Aspis.
-
[Concussive Current]
Changed the bonus to weapon DMG for each stack of [Fist Sensation] from +3%/5%/7% to +3%/6%/9% after dealing DMG with Striking Punch.
-
[Formidable Aspis]
Original: After retracting the Aspis, +50%/100%/150% DMG for the next 5/7/9 shots. Each enemy killed with these shots will reduce the cooldown of Tidal Aspis by 0.5/1/1.5s.
New: After retracting the Aspis, +100%/150%/200% DMG for the next 3/4/5 shots. Each enemy killed with these shots will reduce the cooldown of Tidal Aspis by 0.5/1/1.5s.
-
[Battle Adrenaline]
Original: If at least one enemy is within 10 meters, increase Weapon and Skill DMG every 1s.
New: For each enemy killed within 10 meters, +10%/20%/30% Weapon DMG and +4%/6%/8% movement speed (up to 5 stacks).
-
Slightly increased the range for [Hurtle].
- [Ao Bai]:
-
[Overloading]
Original: After reloading a weapon, RoF increases.
New: +20%/35%/50% Reload Speed, and +30%/60%/100% Weapon DMG after reloading.
-
[Golden Comeback]
Original: Take lower DMG while Dual-Wielding.
New: While Dual-Wielding, -50%/75%/75% DMG taken for the first 5/7/9 times, and obtain an additional chance of lowering the DMG taken every 3s when this Ascension is upgraded to level 3.
-
[Sharpshooter]
Original: When using Dual-Wield, fill the magazine immediately for both of the weapons. -50% Reload Time during Dual-Wield.
New: While Dual-Wielding, +30% RoF and Accuracy. After Dual-Wielding, for every remaining 1s of duration, -1s cooldown for the next use.
-
[Twin Gunner]
Lv.2: chance for double ammo consumption: 100% -> 50%
Lv.3: weapon DMG bonus: +125% -> +150%
-
[Lucky Ammo] Level 3 Effect
Original: While Dual-Wielding, +40% Lucky Shot Chance and do not consume ammo when hitting enemies.
New: While Dual-Wielding, +40% Lucky Shot Chance, and +20% extra Lucky Shot Chance for 1s if a Crit Hit and a Lucky Shot are triggered simultaneously.
-
[Ammo Expert]
Original: Recover ammo while Dual-Wielding.
New: Recover 5/10/15 reserve ammo every second. While dual-wielding, double the amount recovered and there is a 20%/35%/50% chance of not consuming any ammo.
-
Dual-Wield will no longer be interrupted by changing weapons that are Dual-Wield-able.
- [Lei Luo]:
-
Lei Luo accidentally discovered the "patrimonial" Sniper [Sting]. ([Sting] is added into the pool of "patrimonial" Snipers associated with Lei Luo’s [Gifted Man]).
-
[Thunder Nemesis]
Original: When casting [Fatal Current], summon thunderbolts to strike on random enemies around.
New: When casting [Fatal Current] or [Fatal Current] ends, summon thunderbolts to strike on random enemies around.
-
[Heart of Battle]
Original: Reduce cooldown of [Fatal Current] upon every critical kill.
New: Reduce cooldown of [Fatal Current] upon killing enemies in Shock Effect.
-
[Lightning Governor] Level 3 Effect
Original: During [Fatal Current], if [Chain Lightning] kills an enemy, add 1s to the active [Fatal Current] duration.
New: During [Fatal Current], add 1s to the current duration upon every enemy killed.
-
[Bolt from the blue]
+3s [Fatal Current] duration
- [Crown Prince]:
-
Tweaked the interval when throwing multiple Smoke Grenades. Crown Prince may now throw grenades faster.
-
Basic attribute adjustments:
HP: 80→65
Shield: 50→65
Shield recovery delay: 3.5s→3s
Weapons:
-
[Sunder]
-
Optimized mechanism of splitting. The split projectiles are more controllable now, providing a chance to deal huge DMG if all projectiles hit the target.
-
Times of splits: 3 → 2
-
Number of split projectiles: 1-2-4-8 → 1-3-9
-
Split distance: 0.5-2-4 → 1-3
-
DMG Dealt for each projectile, per split: 250%-200%-150%-100% → 400%-120%-90%
-
RoF: 180 → 210
-
Projectile Speed: 30 → 50
-
Piercing: 1 → 99
-
Removed the horizontal recoil, and tweaked vertical recoil
-
[Argus]
-
It will now knock back enemies continuously, but only those within 7 meters will be affected. If enemies hit any barrier on their way back, they will receive additional DMG.
-
RoF: 150→180
-
Tweaked the re-centering speed of the muzzle after firing the weapon.
-
[Thunder Storm]
-
No longer pierces enemies.
-
Inscription
-
[Sunder]’s Exclusive Inscription:
Projectiles will horizontally split for 3 times → Projectiles will horizontally split for 5 times.
+20% DMG for every time the projectile splits → +30% DMG for every time the projectile splits.
-
[Argus]’s Exclusive Inscription:
+500% Effective Range; +1 piercing. → +200% Effective Range; +1 piercing.
-
Other Inscriptions:
+1.2x CritX, -25%RoF. → +1.2x CritX, -10% RoF.
+40% Lucky Shot Chance, -25% RoF. → +40% Lucky Shot Chance, -10% RoF.
-
Optimized the game performance when players use [Thunderclap Gloves] to trigger Miasma frequently.
-
Optimized the crosshair of [Wild Hunt]
Monster:
-
[Pole Monarch]:
-
Improved the pathfinding of the BOSS when he dashes to prevent him from reaching some undesired places.
-
Slightly increased base HP.
-
Increased Attack Power by 10%.
-
Increased HP of spiritual aura containers in both co-op mode as well as reincarnation difficulty.
-
[Elite Thunderous Stalker]
-
Ammo Supply will be dropped when mirror images have 0 HP remaining.
-
After re-summoning mirror images, the real Stalker will have any debuff currently applied to itself removed.
-
The mirror images are now immune to Manipulation Effect.
-
Reduced the probability of re-summoning mirror images when the real Stalker is under attack.
-
Not only the real [Elite Thunderous Stalker] but also mirror images will now attack the same player.
-
[Elite Mandrill Cavalry]:
-
Added visual effects representing that the rider is invincible when the mount is alive.
-
Added visual effects representing the countdown for the rider to re-summon a new mount after the old one is defeated.
-
The cooldown for their charge attack is reduced if it gets interrupted.
-
Some of the monster’s skills will now inflict the Burning Effect.
-
Reduced the rider’s additional DMG taken when the mount is alive.
-
[Mountain Guard]:
-
Increased recovery speed after a sword attack.
-
Increased probability of hunting down players via slam attacks.
-
[Mandrill Cavalry]:
-
Adjusted the special effect of sweeping attack, and reduced the chance of displaying abnormal special effects.
Levels:
- Added 2 new routes in [Hyperborean Jokul - Stage 1].
- Affected by demonic aura, tornado traps will now appear in [Anxi Desert] on Elite difficulty and above.
- The challenge event [Elite Coyote appears!] will appear on Normal difficulty now.
- Tweaked combat flow in [Snowy Fairyland].
- Tweaked combat flow in [Longling Tomb - Stage 3].
- Increased the seal’s HP in Reincarnation difficulty.
- Optimized the location of a Seal-guarding Vault entrance that was originally difficult to interact for players in [Anxi Desert - Stage 3].
- Weapons obtained via peculiar chests will now come with full ammo.
- Optimized some in-game text related to [Peculiar Chests].
- Optimized the performance of rolling boulders in [Desert Ruins].
- Tweaked the location of a Treasure Chest in [Shoreside Valley].
Occult Scrolls:
-
Enhanced Scrolls:
-
[Enhanced·Brutal Gloves]
Original: +35% weapon and skill DMG.
New: +50% weapon and skill DMG.
-
[Enhanced·Bloody Ammo]
Original: Automatic weapons can continue to fire with an empty magazine if the Fire button is held, but each extra shot deals 1 normal DMG to yourself. (This scroll won't knock you down.)
New: You can continue to fire automatic weapons even with an empty magazine as long as the Fire button is held, gaining +10% Weapon DMG per shot for 5s (up to +100%), but each extra shot deals DMG that equals to 1% of your current total HP to yourself.
-
[Enhanced·Perfect Sixth]
Original: Every sixth shot gains +50% DMG.
New: Every sixth shot gains +100% DMG.
-
[Enhanced·Improved Clip]
Original: Whenever an ammo pack is being picked up, the ammo is doubled and it directly goes into the magazine instead of your backpack. Increases your Movement Speed by 25% until reloading.
New: Whenever an ammo pack is picked up, it directly refills the magazine instead of reserve ammo, and increases your Movement Speed by 25% and Weapon DMG by 50% until next reload.
-
[Enhanced·Giant slayer]
Original: When hitting an enemy, there is a 10% chance to deal 15% of the enemy's max HP as True DMG. (Up to 5,000 DMG per hit)
New: When hitting an enemy, there is a 10% chance to deal an additional 15% of the enemy's max HP as True DMG. (5000 * the number of players in your squad at most per hit)
-
[Enhanced·Ninja Invincibility]
Original: +10% Lucky Shot Chance per second (up to +100%). Resets after triggering a Lucky Shot.
New: +5% Lucky Shot Chance per second (up to 10 stacks). Upon reaching the max stacks, resets after triggering a Lucky Shot.
-
[Enhanced·Rock-Hard Determination]
Original: +50% DMG while being stationary; the bonus will remain for 4s after moving
New: +80% DMG while being stationary; the bonus will remain for 4s after moving.
-
[Enhanced·Lightless Shield]
Original: Gain 3 stacks of Lightless Shield every 30s. Each stack prevents an attack and is consumed afterwards, granting +75% weapon and skill DMG for 3s. You can only have up to 3 stacks at any given time.
New: Gain 4 stacks of Lightless Shield every 30s. Each stack negates incoming DMG and is consumed afterwards. You can only have up to 4 stacks at any given time.
-
[Enhanced·Phantom Skin]
Original: Gain 1 stack of Phantom Skin every 10s. 1 stack is consumed whenever you take DMG, restoring 50% Shield/Armor and granting +30% movement speed for 3s. You can only have up to 3 stacks at any given time.
New: Gain 1 stack of Phantom Skin every 10s. A stack is consumed whenever you take DMG, restoring 100% of your Shield/Armor. You can only have up to 3 stacks of Phantom Skin at any given time.
-
[Enhanced·Magnetic Coil]
Original: Every 6s release an electromagnetic pulse that inflicts the Shock Effect for 6s on all enemies it passes through.
New: Every 6s and every time you deal a crit hit (CD: 1s), you launch an electromagnetic pulse that inflicts Shock effect on all enemies affected by it.
-
[Enhanced·Blazing Hoop]
Original: Every 6s release a flame pulse that deals 200 Fire DMG and inflicts the Burning Effect for 3s on all enemies it passes through.
New: Every 6s and every time you deal a crit hit (CD: 1s), you launch a flame pulse that inflicts a Burning effect, which lasts for 3s, and deal 200 Fire DMG on all enemies affected by it.
-
[Enhanced·Realm of Corrosion]
Original: Every 6s release a corrosive pulse that inflicts the Decay Effect for 5s on all enemies it passes through.
New: Every 6s and every time you deal a crit hit (CD : 1s), you launch a corrosive pulse that inflicts Decay effect on all enemies affected by it.
-
[Enhanced·Airbag]
Original: Recover 100% HP instantly when Shield/Armor fully depletes.
New: Lose 2% of HP per second if your current Shield/Armor is more than 0, but recover 100% HP instantly when Shield/Armor fully depletes.
-
Adjusted the prices of some enhanced Occult Scrolls.
Spiritual Blessings & Reincarnation:
-
Spiritual Blessing Changes:
-
【Splinter Orb】
Original: When casting Energy Orb, two additional energy orbs are launched to the left and right of the main energy orb at the same time.
New: When casting Energy Orb, an additional energy orb will be launched respectively to the left and right of the main one at the same time. -1s Energy Orb cooldown for every enemy hit by an energy orb.
-
【Weapon Genius】
Original: When dual-wielding, +30% RoF and 30% chance to not consume ammo when both weapons are the same type, otherwise +50% Lucky Shot Chance.
New: -50% Dual-Wield cooldown. +75% Lucky Shot Chance while dual-wielding, and off-hand weapon shares the same level as the main-hand weapon.
-
【Battle Scarred】
Original: When HP is less than 100%, there's a 75% chance to recover 20% max HP every time you take DMG
New: -1% DMG taken for every 2% HP you have. Also, if HP is less than 75%, recover 5% HP per second.
-
【Unstoppable Momentum】
Original: +100% base DMG for the next leap when you hit an enemy with a leap (up to 10 stacks). Removes all stacks on a miss.
New: For each enemy hit by a Leap, +100% next Leap base DMG and gain a 5% chance to reset the cooldown (up to 10 stacks). Removes all stacks on a miss.
-
【Bladed Cleave】
Original: Cleave instantly kills normal/elite monsters with 25% HP or less, and bosses with 15% HP or less.
New: Cleave instantly kills normal/elite monsters with 25% HP or less, and bosses with 15% HP or less. +30% Cleave DMG for every remaining charge of Cleave.
-
【Lightning Messenger】
Original: After dealing a crit hit, apply shock effect to the inflicted enemy and all foes within 10m; When Lei Luo attacks the enemy in shock effect, increases weapon DMG and skill DMG by 100%
New: After dealing a crit hit, inflict Shock effect on the inflicted enemy and all enemies within 3m; When Lei Luo attacks an enemy affected by Shock effect, increases Weapon and Skill DMG by 100%.
-
【High-powered Arc】
Original: When casting [Chain Lightning], +100% [Chain Lightning] skill DMG per bounce
New: +150% base [Chain Lightning] DMG for each increase to the maximum bounces of [Chain Lightning]. (+300% by default)
-
【Thunder & Glory】
Original: -50% [Fatal Current] Cooldown
New: -50% [Fatal Current] Cooldown. For each enemy hit by a thunderbolt, +40% base DMG to the next thunderbolt for 10s. (Up to 30 stacks)
-
【Sword Mastery】
Original: You can stack Blade Heart even when [Swords Out] is on cooldown
New: +50% RoF while using [Swords Out], and you can stack Blade Heart even when [Swords Out] is on cooldown.
-
【Ice Blade】
Original: Deals an additional 10% of the enemy's current HP as True DMG (up to 5,000 True DMG to elite monsters/bosses) upon hitting an enemy with a flying sword.
New: Flying Swords deal an additional 10% of an enemy's current HP as True DMG. (For elites/bosses, up to (5000 * the number of players in your squad) True DMG at most per hit).
-
【Backfire】
Original: Reflect significant DMG back to all enemies within 10m upon taking DMG.
New: Reflects significant AoE DMG back to all enemies within 10m upon taking DMG or hitting an enemy with [Hurtle].
Note: You can trigger this blessing by using [Hurtle] in the new version.
-
【A Good Man】
Original: Reviving a teammate or being revived grants you +2%/s HP recovery, +20% Movement Speed, and +30% weapon and skill DMG for 60s. (Stackable, up to 3 times)
New: Reviving a teammate or being revived grants you +2%/s HP recovery, +5% Movement Speed, and +30% Weapon and Skill DMG for 180s. (Up to 10 stacks)
-
【Copycat】
Original: After killing an enhanced monster, you obtain their enhanced effect, which lasts for some time. Different enhanced effects will be applied at the same time while the same effect will have its duration refreshed.
New: Upon killing (or having a kill assist on) an enhanced monster, you obtain their enhanced effects, which lasts for some time. Different enhanced effects will be applied at the same time while the same effect will have the duration refreshed.
Note: In this patch, we have adjusted the mechanism of this blessing so that you may obtain an enhanced effect via a kill assist. Also, we have increased the duration of each enhanced effect.
UI:
- Added secondary keybinding slots.
- Added unlockable frames for each hero. Each frame for each hero comes with a unique challenge for you to complete. (See detail in frame selection)
- Bosses’ cutscenes are now skippable.
- Optimized icons of some scrolls.
- Optimized some in-game text and text displays.
- Added an icon shown in Armory to indicate weapons that cannot be dual-wielded.
- Optimized text layout of the main menu.
- Optimized the ready symbol to indicate teammates who choose to return to the inn.
- Optimized the mechanism of the option [Include default weapon when switching weapons]. When this option is disabled and if only one primary weapon is equipped, you may still switch your weapon to Foundry.
Special Effects & Models:
- Optimized attack animations when [Ao Bai] dual-wields Icy Spears.
- Optimized warning special effects of some monsters’ skills.
Controllers:
- Tweaked the position of [Controller Configuration] in the Controller option tab to make it easier to be found.
- Increased the range of sensitivity sliders from 360 to 800.
- Optimized the aim assist effect in daily challenge theme [Elite Sniper].
Daily Challenges:
- Changes to [Elite Sniper] and [Explosive Carnival]:
- New main effect in [Explosive Carnival]: Deal an additional 10% weapon DMG if an explosion only hits one enemy.
- New main effect in [Elite Sniper]: Gain a permanent weapon attribute upgrade whenever you one-shot an enemy.
- Lowered all attributes of enemies in [Hyperborean Jokul - Stage 1].
- In [Unavoidable Confrontation], lowered the spiritual aura containers’ HP in [Jade Summit - Final Stage].
Audio:
- Optimized background music in [Jade Summit - Final Stage].
- Optimized the sound effect of low-HP warning while [Qing Yan] is out of combat.
Others:
- Optimized the screen ratio while playing cutscenes.
BUG Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where some talents and ascensions might fail to trigger their on-kill effects under certain circumstances.
- Fixed an issue where [Qing Yan]’s [Leap] may be abruptly canceled in mid-air under certain circumstances.
- Fixed an issue with [Qing Yan]’s ascension [Hail of Bullets] where some weapons might cost an unexpected amount of stacks of the ascension.
- Fixed abnormal special effects of [Thunderbolts] when playing as [Lei Luo].
- Fixed an issue where thunderbolts summoned by [Lei Luo]’s ascension [Thunder Nemesis] may be unable to hit [Abyssal Serpent].
- Fixed an issue where chain lightning, launched by [Lei Luo]’s ascension [Lightning Governor], may hit [ICHTHYOSAURUS OFFSPRING] when it’s diving underground.
- Fixed an issue where [Chain Lightning] from [Lei Luo] may be unable to hit the spiritual aura containers in [Jade Summit - Final Stage].
- Fixed an issue with [Qian Sui]’s ascension [Formidable Aspis] where some weapons might cost an unexpected amount of stacks of the ascension.
- Fixed an issue where the backfire projectiles might fail to hit [Abyssal Serpent] when the ascension [White Water] of [Qian Sui] is activated.
- Fixed an issue with the [Crown Prince]’s ascension [Blinding Sphere] and [Qing Yan]’s ascension [Gigantic Explosion] & [Absolute Advantage] where all skill DMG dealt are influenced by these ascensions, which is not expected.
- Fixed an issue with [Tao]’s ascension [Warlike Blade] where using the [Rainbow Arch]’s weapon skill may lead to an abnormal amount of ammo recovery.
- Fixed an issue where ammo consumption from the scroll [Against the Flow] might not stack [Tao]’s [Blade Heart].
- Fixed an issue where weapon skills may be unavailable after [Ao Bai]’s Dual-Wield ends.
- Fixed an issue with [Ao Bai]’s ascension [Battle-Tested - Lv.3] where reloading may increase the duration of dual-wield.
- Fixed an issue where players with the scroll [Enhanced Resilient Life] might be unable to recover HP after being injured by explosive barrels.
- Fixed an issue where the scroll [No Retreat] might fail to take effect instantly upon picking the scroll up provided the criteria are met.
- Fixed an inconsistency issue between the description and actual amount of HP recovery on the scroll [Resilient Life].
- Fixed an issue where the scroll [Rich's Privileges] might be influenced by multiple irrelevant ascensions.
- Fixed an issue where [Chain Lightning] might trigger the effect of the scroll [Giant Slayer].
- Fixed an issue where explosive weapons might be unable to gain bonuses from the scrolls [Sucker Punch] and [Enduring Caster].
- Fixed an issue where the weapons [Deafening Mortar] and [Woodpecker] might come with inappropriate enhanced inscriptions.
- Fixed an issue where the inscription effects that offer bonuses to reload speed may persist even when the inscription is replaced due to a reroll.
- Fixed an issue where [Icy Spear] might deal no DMG to [Arrogant Lobster] and [Elite Lobster] while being retrieved.
- Fixed an issue where players are unable to reload weapons under certain circumstances.
- Fixed an issue where the animation of the weapon [Poisonous Ghost] may be abnormal when players are knocked down and revived while attacking with said weapon.
- Fixed an issue where the firing animation of the [Rainbow] in the left hand is missing while dual-wielding.
- Fixed an issue where the firing special effects of [Laser Gloves], [Thunderclap Gloves], and [Rainbow] may be abnormal after changing FOV in the setting.
- Fixed an issue where repeatedly attacking with melee weapons might make subsequent hero skills fail to be cast.
- Fixed an issue where the on-hit special effects of the weapon skills of [Fire Tower] and [Poisonous Ghost] may be abnormal when hitting some objects.
- Fixed an issue with the weapons [Laser Gloves] and [Thunderclap Gloves] where the flame effects of the former weapon and special effects displayed when firing the latter weapon might be abnormal.
- Fixed abnormal DMG dealt with the gemini inscription “Killing an enemy with the held weapon increases the base DMG of the next shot from the off-hand weapon by +50%. (Up to 10 shots will be affected.)” under certain circumstances.
- Fixed an issue where the inscription “When reloading an empty magazine, Reload Speed +55%” might not take effect.
- Fixed an issue where elite monsters spawn in the challenge event [Innumerable elite monsters are coming!] might overlap themselves at the same spot.
- Fixed an issue where players might be unable to interact with the portal after killing [Pole Monarch].
- Fixed some map issues in [Hyperborean Jokul - Stage 1] and [Longling Tomb - Stage 2].
- Fixed some abnormal spawn locations for peddlers and peculiar chests in [Longling Tomb - Stage 3] and [Duo Fjord - Stage 1].
- Fixed an issue where the portal to the next stage is available when there are monsters still alive in [Longling Tomb - Stage 1].
- Fixed an issue where the option to cost HP is unavailable when interacting with a peculiar chest in a daily challenge run.
- Fixed an issue where the scroll [Premium Membership] would be available in the daily challenge theme [Economic Pressure] while [Stone Skin] is obtainable in [Unavoidable Confrontation].
- Fixed an issue where [Icy Spear] and [Deafening Mortar] would be unobtainable in daily challenges.
- Fixed a map issue in [Shoreside Valley].
- Fixed an issue where monsters in [Hyperborean Jokul - Stage 1 & 2] might stay out of the areas visible to players.
- Fixed an issue where monsters in [Longling Tomb - Stage 2] might be blocked by a [craftsman], rendering them unable to move.
- Fixed unreachable drop locations in some areas.
- Fixed an issue where players might fall off the map in [Dinghai Bay - Final Stage] upon a victory over [YORUHIME-MARU].
- Fixed an issue where rewards in [Dinghai Bay - Final Stage] might be placed on the sea.
- Fixed an issue where the detection radius of some monsters in [Longling Tomb - Stage 1] is overly huge.
- Fixed an issue where [Pole Monarch] might move towards the edge of the arena and get stuck.
- Fixed an issue where players might not be invincible while playing cutscenes of [Pole Monarch].
- Fixed an issue with [Flying Saucer] where some muzzles on it might behave abnormally while attacking players.
- Fixed an issue where [Flying Saucer] cannot be frozen by [Energy Orbs].
- Fixed an issue where [Flying Saucer] would be immune to Miasma.
- Fixed an issue where there would be a DMG limit against [Flying Saucer] with the blessing [Ice Blade].
- Fixed an issue where [Bomber], [Flame Bomber], [Lightning Bomber] and [Poison Bomber] might not die as intended after self explosion.
- Fixed abnormal movement animation with [Longbowman].
- Fixed an issue where in the daily challenge theme [Unavoidable Confrontation], [Elite Thunderous Stalker]’s mirror images only have 1 HP.
- Fixed abnormal attributes of [Elite Thunderous Stalker]’s mirror images.
- Fixed an issue where [Arctic Walrus] might not come out after diving underground under certain circumstances.
- Fixed abnormal monster spawn sound effects.
- Fixed inconsistent reloading sound effects of some weapons.
- Fixed an issue where the craftsman pop-up might abnormally display without any way to close it after reconnection.
- Fixed an issue where players might be unable to move their camera when being knocked down.
- Fixed an issue where the give-up function might not take effect upon controller keymapping changes.
- Fixed an issue where the option screen might not be working as intended under certain circumstances.
- Fixed abnormal pop-up display that happens when players unlock Elite difficulty and [Ao Bai] at the same time.
- Fixed an issue where under certain circumstances, the team information panel could not disappear when getting knocked down.
- Fixed an issue where the achievements [Hard Fight] cannot be unlocked after clearing [Duo Fjord].
- Fixed an issue where weapon skills might be unavailable when players pick up weapons after reconnection.
