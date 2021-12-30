December 30 (Thu) Update Details

Here are the updates made to Shadow Arena during the maintenance on December 30 (Thu).

■ Hero

| All

Fixed the issue where the Matchlock fire effect did not disappear when using the Jump Gate after firing the Matchlock.

| Shield Charge A, B (Q)

Added details about special basic attacks on the skill description.

| Shower of Arrows A (R)

Improved the motion to appear more naturally when switching to other skills after using the skill.

| Scale Ripper (RMB)

Scale Ripper (RMB) can now be performed while moving left and right.

Added an extra attack that can be performed to knockdown then enemy by pressing the skill key (RMB).

Changed the max number of hits from 3 to 5.

Changed the DP reduction effect to the following. Before: -10% on every hit for 5 sec (Max -30%)

After: -5% for 5 sec (Max –20%)

Increased the skill casting motion by 0.1 sec.

Decreased the attack range from 3.5m to 3.3m.

Increased the cooldown from 10 sec to 13 sec.

Increased the charging distance by 3m.

Fixed the issue where the charging distance details was not properly displayed on the skill description.

| Dragon Impaler (RMB)

Added the charging distance and actual damage that increases with each charge level on the skill description.

Changed the charging distance on the skill description to match the actual charging distance.

Changed the defensive effect to super armor effect.

Decreased the maximum damage by 27%.

Increased the blowback duration from 0.9 sec to 1.2 sec.

| Skull Crusher A (Q)

Increased the charging distance from 9m to 12m.

Added a special basic attack to the basic attack.



Increased the cooldown from 9 sec to 10 sec.

Removed the bleed effect that applied on successful hits.

| Skull Crusher B (Q)

Changed the skill motion. Tagahl sends forth an energy wave while evading backwards.



Increased the attack range from 3.5m to 3.8m.

Increased the max number of hits from 1 to 2.

Decreased the fixed damage from 700 to 300. Maximum damage on max hits: 600

Doubled the maximum damage.

Added a bleed effect that will apply on successful hit.

| Wing Breaker B (E)

Changed the crowd control effect after a smash attack on a successful grab to the following. Before: Knockback 1.2 sec

After: Blowback 1.2 sec

Changed to send forth an energy wave when performing an extra upward strike.

| Heart Gouge A (R)

Added a charge mechanic to the skill command keys.

Changed to quickly perform a smash attack after using the skill.

Changed to increase the maximum damage and the final smash attack’s attack range depending on the charge level.

Improved to allow the use of other skills while charging to cancel charging.

Improved by including the attack range and actual damage that increases with each charge level on the skill description.

| Heart Gouge B (R)

Improved the skill description.

Removed the super armor effect.

Fixed the issue where the guard break effect was not displayed in the skill description.

Decreased the cooldown from 20 sec to 16 sec.

[Dev Notes]

The improvements for Tagahl focused on giving each skill more distinguishable traits.

Previously, most of Tagahl’s skills were more or less similar to others when it came to function, with the only difference being the attack animation. Due to that, the need to prioritize one skill over the other wasn’t really a necessity. However, we wanted to change that up a bit with this update by giving each skill distinguishable traits and also incorporating elements of strategy, making players think a little more carefully before choosing a skill. In addition to that, we’ve also improved skill controls and readability by improving the skill description.

| Volcanic Leap (RMB)

Changed the skill description to include the super armor effect which was previously missing.

| Tiger: Pursue! (RMB)

- Fixed the issue where the maximum damage displayed on the skill description was higher than the actual damage.

| Monkey: Reach! A (Q)

Removed the Heilang: Roar: Swift effect that was applied when using the skill.

Heilang will now perform a bite attack when using the skill.

| Heilang’s Territory A, B (R)

Fixed the issue where the following skills did not activate when Heilang’s Territory A, B was on cooldown. Heilang’s Territory A (R) → Tiger: Pursue! (RMB), Heilang (RMB)

Heilang’s Territory B (R) → Tiger: Pursue! (RMB)

Fixed the issue where damage from sprint attack was not applied if used when there was insufficient stamina.

Fixed the issue where other skills could not be performed while using sprint attack.

Fixed the issue where it was possible to jump while falling during consecutive jump attacks.

| Older Brother! (RMB)

Added the description that states that knockback effect is applied on the skill’s first hit on the skill description.

| Take Off! (RMB) ** **

Decreased the jump height when using skills while riding Laytenn.

| Hide & Seek! A (Q)

Fixed the issue where the super armor effect continued after the skill was used.

| Laytenn! A (R)

Fix the issue where some monsters did not respond to Laytenn while riding Laytenn.

Fixed the issue where it was possible to mount Laytenn by pressing the interact key (T) even if you didn’t mount Laytenn after it was summoned within 3 sec.

Fixed the issue where the effect was displayed abnormally when using the Black Spirit skill [Electric Shock], [Taunt], and [Bloodthrist] while riding Laytenn.

Improved the description about the Power of Quturan effect for each skill description.

| Shadow of Quturan A (Q)** **

Added bleed and heal reduction effect details on the skill description.

| Shadow of Quturan B (Q)** **

Added bleed and heal reduction effect details on the skill description.

| Exploding Bullet (RMB)

Fixed the issue where the last basic attack could not be performed when moving left, right, or backwards when no bullet was loaded.

Fixed the issue where Reload’s basic attack could not be performed after using Kick.

| Power Jump B (E)

Fixed the issue where the attack direction displayed abnormally when performing an upward strike after using the skill in the opposite direction of where the hero is facing.

| Righteous Torment A (Q)

Added details about special basic attacks on the skill description.

■ Content

Changed the main lobby music and background theme back to its default setting.

■ Fixes and Improvements to the Official Website

Changed the main image to a video on the official website.

■ Fixes and Improvements to the Pearl Abyss Website

The fixes and improvements listed below were applied during the December 29 (Wed) maintenance made on the Pearl Abyss website.

Added a default image to the profile picture.

