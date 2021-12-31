Version 1.1.0 - Teleporters

It's time to step through the portal and emerge into version 1.1.0 where we've added Teleporters to the Level Editor for use in Workshop levels. With our teleporters we didn't just make them teleport players or enemies, we've allowed them to teleport bullets and weapons as well!

You can find the teleporter prop in under the "Other" category represented with the following icon:



Teleporters work much like Primitive props in how they can be scaled and have materials applied, and they can be grouped to a Primitive so they can move on waypoints. They are also logic props and can be enabled or disabled with different buttons or triggers.

Below are some basic examples of what Teleporters can do and further below are descriptions of the options available.

Player Teleporting



Enemy Pathfinding via Teleporters



Ragdoll Teleporting



Bullet Teleporting



Thrown Weapons Teleport



Moving Teleporters



A brief explanation of each of the options the Teleporters have in the Level Editor:

Active: Whether or not the Teleporter starts activated

Teleports Players: Whether or not it teleports players

Teleports Enemies: Whether or not it teleports enemies (including ragdolled enemies)

Teleports Weapons: Whether or not it teleports weapons

Teleports Bullets: Whether or not it teleports bullets

Move to Relative Offset: This determines whether a teleported object moves to a position on the destination teleporter that matches where it entered the source teleporter. Otherwise it will appear at the center of the destination teleporter.

Keep Relative Direction: This determines whether an object will exit the destination teleporter with a rotation that is based on the direction it was when it entered the source teleporter and the difference in rotation between the 2 teleporters. Otherwise the exit rotation will be entirely based on the rotation of the exit teleporter.

NPCS Try to Use: Whether or not NPC characters will try to use the teleporter when pathfinding as a shortcut.

Hide When Inactive: Sets whether when not Active the teleporter will be invisible.

Note that the direction of the entry and exit teleporters can be quite important for achieving the results you're after. We've added arrows on the teleporter props to indicate the different axis directions.

We're expecting there to be a lot of creative and ingenious uses of the teleporters in upcoming levels and are looking forward to seeing what the community can come up with.

In this update we've also added the missing female textures from the Biker Bar, Disco and Pirate Cove as appearance options on the Level Editor and added some new transparent material options.

Changelist

Version 1.1.0