Hotfix for Major Update #1

Only a few days have passed since our Major Update, but based on your feedback we already have a quick Hotfix patch in store for you!
- Fixed performance issues after Major update #1
- Old savegames should now work again
- Stabs should get detected much easier now
- Tweaked Melee combat to apply normal damage easier
- Blunt weapons knock back enemies easier now
- Blunt weapons start with higher durability
- Fixed enemy XP rewards being calculated wrong for higher levels
- Upgrading weapons gives them a durability boost of +20
- Store UI should not trigger action while using your backpack anymore
- Target Dummy in Hub should react better
- Fists should show damage numbers and earn XP on enemy kills
- Added "Crit!" text to critical hits
- Other fixes and improvements
HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE!!!
