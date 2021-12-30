 Skip to content

EVERSLAUGHT update for 30 December 2021

Hotfix for Major Update #1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Only a few days have passed since our Major Update, but based on your feedback we already have a quick Hotfix patch in store for you!

  • Fixed performance issues after Major update #1
  • Old savegames should now work again
  • Stabs should get detected much easier now
  • Tweaked Melee combat to apply normal damage easier
  • Blunt weapons knock back enemies easier now
  • Blunt weapons start with higher durability
  • Fixed enemy XP rewards being calculated wrong for higher levels
  • Upgrading weapons gives them a durability boost of +20
  • Store UI should not trigger action while using your backpack anymore
  • Target Dummy in Hub should react better
  • Fists should show damage numbers and earn XP on enemy kills
  • Added "Crit!" text to critical hits
  • Other fixes and improvements

HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE!!!

