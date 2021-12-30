 Skip to content

Project Wasteland update for 30 December 2021

1.159

Build 7953099 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changed some backend code with items to improve performance. Keep an eye out for bugs and report them as you find them Thank You!

Items now show their Rarity when you hover over them and a loot beam will spawn on them when dropped.

Increased High Priest Wraiths health

Fixed chest carts not saving when dying in single player.

Moved some floating objects in Sandstone City back to ground level

Changed depots in server branch

