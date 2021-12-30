Changed some backend code with items to improve performance. Keep an eye out for bugs and report them as you find them Thank You!
Items now show their Rarity when you hover over them and a loot beam will spawn on them when dropped.
Increased High Priest Wraiths health
Fixed chest carts not saving when dying in single player.
Moved some floating objects in Sandstone City back to ground level
Project Wasteland update for 30 December 2021
1.159
Changed depots in server branch