- Added list of players in the lobby (With teleport to, mute, and kick).
- Fixed tesla gates killing the host.
- Fixed open doors being closed for clients on join.
- Fixed inventory being cleared when other players die.
- Fixed the save + load buttons not being disabled in multiplayer.
- Fixed being invisible for others on respawn.
- Fixed 106 broken animation that caused him to do a ‘floating crawl’ for clients.
- Fixed not dying after falling off the bridge in the pocket dimension.
- Made it so you can’t hear a neck snap and 106 damage from across the map.
SCP: Labrat update for 30 December 2021
Lots of Fixes + Player List
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update