SCP: Labrat update for 30 December 2021

Lots of Fixes + Player List

Share · View all patches · Build 7953050 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added list of players in the lobby (With teleport to, mute, and kick).
  • Fixed tesla gates killing the host.
  • Fixed open doors being closed for clients on join.
  • Fixed inventory being cleared when other players die.
  • Fixed the save + load buttons not being disabled in multiplayer.
  • Fixed being invisible for others on respawn.
  • Fixed 106 broken animation that caused him to do a ‘floating crawl’ for clients.
  • Fixed not dying after falling off the bridge in the pocket dimension.
  • Made it so you can’t hear a neck snap and 106 damage from across the map.

