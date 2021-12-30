-New: Wonderseeds. These will be found in lootbags from time to time.
-New: Mining, Digging, Fishing and Farming veins.
These cost a minimum amount of stamina to use.
You can gain fatigue for using them while low on stamina.
They each produce different types of items.
Farming requires Wonderseeds in order to function.
-New: Oasis encounter.
Basically just a place to fish.
-Change: Readjusted random encounter odds.
Patch 0.99
