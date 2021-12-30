 Skip to content

CombatArms: Reloaded update for 30 December 2021

Emergency Maintenance

Build 7953003 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Rangers!

Combat Arms: Reloaded will undergo emergency maintenance with a duration of 1 hour. During the emergency maintenance access to the game will be temporarily blocked. Head over to our official channels for further updates.

[Emergency Maintenance Time]

12.29.2021 19:00 PST

12.30.2021 03:00 UTC

12.30.2021 04:00 CET

Details:

  • Fix on the display text of Pick Up Boxes.
  • Fix on the display model of Sheriff items.
  • Stability checking of the game server.

Emergency Maintenance Compensation

  • Functional Metal 100 pcs.
  • Nightmare Respawn Token 15 pcs.
  • 100% EXP & GP Boost

Thank you for your unwavering support for Combat Arms: Reloaded!

Changed files in this update

CombatArms: Reloaded(905641) Depot 905641
  • Loading history…
