Rangers!
Combat Arms: Reloaded will undergo emergency maintenance with a duration of 1 hour. During the emergency maintenance access to the game will be temporarily blocked. Head over to our official channels for further updates.
[Emergency Maintenance Time]
12.29.2021 19:00 PST
12.30.2021 03:00 UTC
12.30.2021 04:00 CET
Details:
- Fix on the display text of Pick Up Boxes.
- Fix on the display model of Sheriff items.
- Stability checking of the game server.
Emergency Maintenance Compensation
- Functional Metal 100 pcs.
- Nightmare Respawn Token 15 pcs.
- 100% EXP & GP Boost
Thank you for your unwavering support for Combat Arms: Reloaded!
Changed files in this update