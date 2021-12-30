Last bug patch ( Allegedly )

Hopefully the next update will actually be the final game like I said it would be a few updates ago. However I wanted to get a good patch on some fixes first

Fixes : Tutorial doesn't force you to walk up to the book to read how to walk. It starts off telling you how to do so

Changed how the text box works on the inside, to hopefully limit bugs.

Made the light guardian blocking box bigger ( Just a small fix )

Gave the sapphire forest bandits a higher chance to drop Kenestrium ( Super rare and powerful material )

Moved the skip intro button so the Steam popup doesnt block it ( Although you could also just disable the intro in settings )

Changes :

No more skip text button! Now you gotta read >:D

Made the text scroll faster so not having a skip text button doesnt affect you as much

Clarified the umbranox dragon fight text stuff