SAUNA UPDATE!

Slow living with Princess is in Early Access, which means we're actively working on it based on our plans and your feedback. We expect to keep adding contents, while expanding the story and fine-tuning all aspects of the experience. Here are our latest patch note!

New Features:

* Sauna Battle Royale

-Added "Sauna Battle Royale" and "Sauna with Heroine" to Public Sauna.

-Points earned in the "Sauna Battle Royale" can be exchanged for prize items.

* Zoltan Fishing Competition

-From the boat in the Harbor District, you can go to the Fishing Competition island.

-Points earned in the "Fishing Competition" can be exchanged for prize items.

* Herb Plant and Mushroom Log

-You will be able to grow herbs and mushrooms in the Garden.

-The old man in the Garden in the North District will give you the Herb Plant and Mushroom Log.

-We are planning to increase the number of plants and logs in the next update.

All features are unlocked by completing the Main Mission: Expanding the Apothecary

Changes:

Heroines can now fish with the player.

Heroines will now help you with watering the Garden.

The title(Equipment) icon has been changed.

Added Steam achievements "Sauna Champion" and "Fishing Competition".

We appreciate all of your feedback!

Have a happy slow holidays!

