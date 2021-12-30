 Skip to content

Super Star Shooter 16 update for 30 December 2021

Update for December 29, 2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7952732 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-SAM's speech causes post-processing effects.

-Fixed grid bug at level end.

-Fixed shield regen bug at level end.

-Fixed rendering issues with player's health and shield bar.

-Added more SAM voice clips (story is somewhat more complete)

-Reduced length of some of the background audio tracks. Most of the tracks are less than 3 minutes and 30 seconds.

