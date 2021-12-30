Launched in Early Access!

YouTube

Please note that this is definitely an Early Access launch, there are many quirks still to work out, many of them I am already aware of, here are some important ones I would like to warn you of ahead of time;

Respawning will end a multiplayer session for any connected clients (unless you tick on the dev checkbox, this will simply move you to the home airfield instead)

Only the server is currently able to spawn new jets, with a limit of 2 additional jets. New jets spawn in the same place, so make sure to re-position the first one if you are spawning another soon after

The game's main menu is not VR, you put on the headset once you load the game from the main menu (and set it to 'spawn in VR'), not when you launch the game.

Due to being a one man development 'team' more complicated multiplayer features are, in many cases, completely untested

Those are the key warnings at this point, please let me know any unique issues that you come across in the Steam forums or (preferably) in the Discord. Since it's Christmas holidays right now I will likely not be doing much fixing of the game for a little while.

Otherwise I hope you enjoy my little flight sim/game. Happy Christmas and God bless.