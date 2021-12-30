Patch Notes 1.4.1 Beta Branch

Hey everyone! We've received some good bugs and feedback already, so here's a quick update with a few issues fixed and some new Encore ranks to try out! Please let us know what you're thinking of the new stuff using the in-game feedback report button or in our Discord.
To join the beta branch:
- Right-click on the game in Steam and select Properties.
- Select the BETAS tab and enter the password supersecretbetabranch
- Select the beta branch from the dropdown.
- It should update right away! You will know you’re on the beta build if you see a new version number in the lower right on the Roundguard title screen.
- After you start the game up, if your save files don't copy over and you'd like to keep playing with your main game save progress, you can go to C:\Users[your user name]\AppData\LocalLow\Wonderbelly Games\Roundguard and copy/paste the files from the "saves" folder into the "beta" folder.
We've got more updates to coming in January, so stay tuned. Thanks for playing!
New Content
- Added Encore Rank 5 and 6 to unlock! We're hoping they will really put your skills to the test. Let us know if they seem way too easy or way too hard. (Though they should be very hard!)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a soft lock if you save/load at the wrong moment during a certain Druid quest.
- Fixed rare crash with logic for one of the new boss variants.
- Fixed issue with the Druid's winter event costume.
- Fixed some quests not triggering completion when they should.
Changed depots in beta branch