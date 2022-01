No better way to start of the year than with a brand new release. After more than six months of development (and many more of drafting, pondering, worrying, etc.) we are relieved to announce that our

visual novel project Deluge: Threnody of Crashing Waves is out in early access.

We urge anyone who's interested in seeing an early version of this game to play it. We are eager to hear all your feedback and comments, so feel free to drop us a line via the Steam community hub.

Best wishes,

Lan

Leaves