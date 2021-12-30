v2.2.3 - Christmas & Other Bug Fixes

Fixed a rare bug that caused the following problems for some (but not all) existing Windows users who owned the game prior to version 2, the Christmas update:

Certain achievements not being granted (most notably "Beat X number of Levels")

Puzzles (mainly Christmas puzzles) being unable to be completed due to an error crashing the code

Christmas puzzles all appearing unlocked even when none have been complete for the same reason as above

There may have been other strange behaviour that resulted from the bug.

These problems occurred only for some users when upgrading from any version prior to the Christmas update. It was not affecting new users who bought the game after version 2.X.

That problem is now fixed and all existing users should be able to download this latest build and play the game as expected, being able to complete the Christmas levels as intended and receive all achievements.

There was also another minor bug granting the "Beat X number of Levels" achievements early. That has now been corrected.

As a small note, credits have disappeared from the main menu temporarily while the menu back end is being redesigned.