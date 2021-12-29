New Abilities & Adjustments - Game Update - Dec 29, 2021

- Total kills, deaths, dashes, ability usage, health gained/lost, corruption gained/lost, coins gained/lost, souls gained/lost are now being tracked
- Added a Noticeboard in town, it currently only shows the mentioned stats above
- Demonic Gaze's damage has been increased
- Removed ability: Swift Strike
- Swift Strike now triggers with Right Mouse Button. It costs no Corruption, might make it generate Corruption in the future.
- Still scales linearly with attack speed and damage
- Since Swift Strike occupies the RMB, interacting with objects using RMB is no longer possible. Only possible with LMB
New ability:
Drain Life - AOE
-- Drain Health from enemies surrounding you
-- Cost: 100
-- Level: 20
-- Base Damage: 1x
-- Drained Health: 20% of all damage
New ability:
Imbued Blades - Active
-- Increase damage by 25%
-- Increase corruption cost of all abilities by 25%
-- Cost: 0
-- Cooldown: 0
-- Level: 15
New ability:
Cull the Herd - Single target
Previously known as Way of the Reaper
-- Teleport behind your target (within a range) and strike instantly
-- Level: 30
-- Cost: 40
-- Cooldown: 2
-- Base Damage: 2x
