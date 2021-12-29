 Skip to content

Nefarium Beta update for 29 December 2021

New Abilities & Adjustments - Game Update - Dec 29, 2021

Build 7952483 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Total kills, deaths, dashes, ability usage, health gained/lost, corruption gained/lost, coins gained/lost, souls gained/lost are now being tracked
  • Added a Noticeboard in town, it currently only shows the mentioned stats above
  • Demonic Gaze's damage has been increased
  • Removed ability: Swift Strike
  • Swift Strike now triggers with Right Mouse Button. It costs no Corruption, might make it generate Corruption in the future.
  • Still scales linearly with attack speed and damage
  • Since Swift Strike occupies the RMB, interacting with objects using RMB is no longer possible. Only possible with LMB

New ability:

Drain Life - AOE

-- Drain Health from enemies surrounding you

-- Cost: 100

-- Level: 20

-- Base Damage: 1x

-- Drained Health: 20% of all damage

New ability:

Imbued Blades - Active

-- Increase damage by 25%

-- Increase corruption cost of all abilities by 25%

-- Cost: 0

-- Cooldown: 0

-- Level: 15

New ability:

Cull the Herd - Single target

Previously known as Way of the Reaper

-- Teleport behind your target (within a range) and strike instantly

-- Level: 30

-- Cost: 40

-- Cooldown: 2

-- Base Damage: 2x

Changed files in this update

