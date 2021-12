This build has not been seen in a public branch.

​​I've created an "upcoming" beta branch where new features will live until they get deployed in the monthly releases. To access it, right click Outpost in your Steam library, click "Properties", then select "BETAS", and choose "upcoming" from the dropdown there.

The first new feature to make it to this branch is a HUD reticle.

​Don't forget you can join our Discord server if you want to leave your thoughts on the game. Thanks again for playing Outpost