ViRo Playspace update for 30 December 2021

Update 12-29-2021 - Time for a touchy update

Share · View all patches · Build 7952425 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update features two major improvements.

The first is our new hand interaction system allowing for a natural way to interact in the ViRo Playspace dreams. The Dragon dream experience "Scalie Seduction" is currently the only experience currently supporting this new touch system but we're looking into upgrading all the experiences to have this spiffy new feature.

The second update is a fix to our haptics system. We've discovered some bugs that would prevent your favorite toys from reacting to the action. That's no fun. We kicked those bugs out and now have a much cleaner integration. Things should be a lot more consistent now.

