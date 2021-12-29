 Skip to content

Steel Salvo update for 29 December 2021

Steel Salvo now in Chinese and French!

Build 7952382

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello players!

Once again, we thank you for being so numerous to have played the game, and for how passionate we've seen you get over what it is and could be.

To our surprise, we've seen huge amounts of players from China, Russia and the USA.

We're glad the game got some worldwide distribution, and while we're not actively working on it, adding additional localization was not out of our reach.

Therefore, starting today, Steel Salvo is available in both Chinese and French! (Text only)

We hope you have a great time playing Steel Salvo in your language.

In other news: we've been overwhelmed by your positive feedback, and have seen a large amount of players request the game to be made into a full experience rather than a small demo.

We can't promise anything, but be assured we'll be looking into it. In the meanwhile, we hope you keep checking back in for news along the way!

Get ready for drop-off,

and Happy playing!

From the Steel Salvo Team.

