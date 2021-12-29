Christmas Update 1.3.0

Added a new mechanic — Custom Battles!
Now you can play your own game, with your own set of rules!
Navigate through the main menu, create your own phases and make yourself a good challenge.
Gameplay improvements
Spell rebalance:
- Lightning spell ball damage clamped from 0 to 100. Before an update player could destroy all hands with this subability. Main damage from lightning is untouched.
- Healing spell effect is twice weaker now for all phases before 5 (excluding).
- Healing spell cooldown decreased from 10 to 8.
- Healing spell lifetime was decreased from 10 to 5.
Mana regeneration pickup drop rate was increased.
Fire hands (including prisms) damage now doubled. Live with this.
Yellow hand's damage check hitbox and actual projectile sync is reworked. Now, the time for actual-damage-hitbox to cross the island is like 0.9 to 1.3 seconds, which is pretty slow. Previous behaviour caused players to die before they even realise a hand made a shot. Also, the particle projectile is for a moment faster than an actual damage. Made to give some players a chance to react or see the danger.
Yellow hands damage hitbox decreased from 500 to 300.
Bugfixes
- Fixed an issue when ultimate spell casting in and out was affected by slowness from ice beams, which caused the scepter to appear before the guns are actually removed.
- Fixed an issue which caused Infinity Hand on ultrahardcore mode to destroy all platforms on Phase * Additionaly, hands on Phase 8 and 9 were reworked as well to prevent this behaviour or make it more unfrequent.
- Fixed an issue when spellcombo achievement could be given for just using one barrage spell.
- Fixed an issue when hands on Phases 8 and 9 could become disabled, which caused players to not be able to pass those phases at all.
- Fixed an issue when player could fall from the island and remain alive, which caused an endless pain of falling through space and time.
Have fun and Merry Christmas
