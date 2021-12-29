We are adding these quick fixes to Version 1.0.31.
- Intermittent transition issue from Fortress to Underground should not try to load multiple times any longer.
- Fixed issue where beginning Terran unlocks would keep unlocking if leaving to Main Menu then returning to Valhalla
- Fallen list should now load faster and not freeze on large drop numbers
- Safety check on level transitions if rare condition elevators get stuck.
- Commander voice over only plays once when entering the Throne Interior
Invade Responsibly!
