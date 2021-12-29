 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Rogue Invader update for 29 December 2021

HOT FIX

Share · View all patches · Build 7952346 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are adding these quick fixes to Version 1.0.31.

  • Intermittent transition issue from Fortress to Underground should not try to load multiple times any longer.
  • Fixed issue where beginning Terran unlocks would keep unlocking if leaving to Main Menu then returning to Valhalla
  • Fallen list should now load faster and not freeze on large drop numbers
  • Safety check on level transitions if rare condition elevators get stuck.
  • Commander voice over only plays once when entering the Throne Interior

Invade Responsibly!

Changed files in this update

Rogue Invader Content Depot 342081
  • Loading history…
Rogue Invader Mac Depot 342082
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.