amazin' George update for 29 December 2021

Day One Patch Three, meow!

We just want to say thank you to all the reviewers, let's players and new players for giving feedback on amazin' George. We've fixed most, if not all, day one release issues and bugs and the game is now purrrfect for players.

We will also be updating the manual and survival guide, along with more content coming soon.

Specific fixes-

-Title Animation has been fixed

-AMD graphics would sometimes garble the intro, this has been fixed.

-The spacefarer logo aspect ratio has been fixed to 16:10 from 4:3 to match the rest of the game size.

