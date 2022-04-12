 Skip to content

CTHON update for 12 April 2022

CTHON Update - 4/12/2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

After far too long, CTHON has finally been updated to the Game Maker Studio 2 engine from Game Maker 8.1!

This has been all about making sure the source code doesn't sit there and rot and that the game continues to be stable on newer OSs. A few minor bugs have been fixed here and there, but it's the same game you all know and hopefully love. Theoretically, the game should be much more performative because it is compiled with the YoYo Compiler rather than interpreted.

Please let me know if you encounter any issues with the update.

Sorry it took such a long time to update CTHON, and thank you for sticking with me.

Gravity

