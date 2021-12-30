Update notes for 29.12.2021

- Misc: Pressing the road hotkey (H by default) now starts laying the cheapest road, rather than opening the road panel.
- Misc: You can no longer place buildings like the portals from the campaign via the encyclopaedia.
- UI: The limit text in the production selection panel now updates automatically and not only when you select it.
- Fixed: Tiles staying reserved after an inserter is destroyed.
- Fixed: Penguins having no names.
- Fixed: UI scaling in ultra wide resolutions (3.55:1 and higher).
- Fixed: Removed the conveyor logistics tutorial (the functionality was changed a few months ago but the tutorial was still there).
