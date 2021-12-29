Update 0.5.1 Patch Notes

This is just a small patch which adds a new feature and fixes some bugs introduced in the latest update.
Game changes
Adjustable camera zoom
The camera can now be zoomed in and out in-game using the mouse wheel.
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when selecting Arcade Mode multiple times
- Smaller bug fixes
