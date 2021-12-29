 Skip to content

Vacuum Pilot update for 29 December 2021

Update 0.5.1 Patch Notes

This is just a small patch which adds a new feature and fixes some bugs introduced in the latest update.

Before we begin with the patch notes, i would like to ask you to join our Discord Server to take active part in our game development! Every suggestion and feedback is appreciated!

Thanks for playing!

--

Game changes

Adjustable camera zoom

The camera can now be zoomed in and out in-game using the mouse wheel.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when selecting Arcade Mode multiple times
  • Smaller bug fixes

