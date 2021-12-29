PixelOver 0.8.2 Performance improvement

Share · View all patches · Build 7952025 · Last edited 29 December 2021 – 20:13:17 UTC by Wendy

Hello, here an update improving whole software performance.

New features

Paste image from clipboard for Windows and Mac users. (should be implemented for Linux users soon)



Changes

Improved performance for loading project, adding, deleting and moving objects, zoom.

0.8.1 (lags with 3 bones animation)



0.8.2 (no problem with 5 bones animation)



Added option to use less CPU/GPU. (Not activated by default because it slows down the interface)

Set max size for new project instead of size. Small max size improves performance.

Bug fixes

Bug

Ref

[td]Visual desynchronisation of axes and bones.[/td]

[td]Importing image with fit canvas checked didn't well resize for each ratio.[/td]

[td]Fixed 3D transform and gizmo for skewed basis and not square canvas aspect.[/td]

[td].mtl didn't load from path with spaces.[/td]

[td]Crash in specific case when select tracks keys.[/td]

If you see bugs or want to propose features, you can do it at the community, thank you !