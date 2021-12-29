PixelOver 0.8.2 Performance improvement

Hello, here an update improving whole software performance.
Roadmap and news
Documentation and tutorials
New features
[table]
[tr]
[td]
Paste image from clipboard for Windows and Mac users. (should be implemented for Linux users soon)
[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Changes
[table]
[tr]
[td]
Improved performance for loading project, adding, deleting and moving objects, zoom.
0.8.1 (lags with 3 bones animation)
0.8.2 (no problem with 5 bones animation)
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]
Added option to use less CPU/GPU. (Not activated by default because it slows down the interface)
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]
Set max size for new project instead of size. Small max size improves performance.
[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Bug fixes
[table]
[tr]
[td]Bug[/td]
[td]Ref[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Visual desynchronisation of axes and bones.[/td]
[td]
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Importing image with fit canvas checked didn't well resize for each ratio.[/td]
[td]
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Fixed 3D transform and gizmo for skewed basis and not square canvas aspect.[/td]
[td]
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td].mtl didn't load from path with spaces.[/td]
[td]
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Crash in specific case when select tracks keys.[/td]
[td]
[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
If you see bugs or want to propose features, you can do it at the community, thank you !
Changed files in this update