amazin' George update for 29 December 2021

Day One (v1.1.2) Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As always, thank you dear players for your feedback!

-We've added the ability to freely rotate and zoom in / out the camera with the mouse, making finding those mouseys and items even easier and immerse yourself in the beautfiul retro art!

-We've fixed an issue with the title screen that could cause a indefinate loading loop

-We've fixed an issue that would cause a profiling error message to appear with node.js

-We've upgraded node.js for faster rendering

-We've improved loading performance for maps

