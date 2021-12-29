As always, thank you dear players for your feedback!
-We've added the ability to freely rotate and zoom in / out the camera with the mouse, making finding those mouseys and items even easier and immerse yourself in the beautfiul retro art!
-We've fixed an issue with the title screen that could cause a indefinate loading loop
-We've fixed an issue that would cause a profiling error message to appear with node.js
-We've upgraded node.js for faster rendering
-We've improved loading performance for maps
amazin' George update for 29 December 2021
Day One (v1.1.2) Patch
