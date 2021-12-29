Update 27 - Worldmap Diplomacy Improvements

Hey Everyone,
Hope your holidays are going well and your staying festive and safe. We have another large update today that redesigns the world map diplomacy, greatly improving the way AI uses world map diplomacy as well as includes a layer of polishing and balancing for most diplomatic features, especially for middle to late game, once player becomes King and diplomacy really comes in to play. This update also includes some fixes for battles, cinematics and other aspects of the game, as well as improve the flow of the siege battles that now will be a bit faster.
We will continue with another large update in January. Meanwhile wishing everyone the best New Year celebration ahead.
With that said, lets take a look at what this 27th update includes
Changes and Additions
- Diplomacy menu now shows relations with each nation right on top of the nations portrait
- Player no longer needs to select each kingdoms portrait in diplomacy window to check relations
- Major rework of how AI handles world map diplomacy
- Fixed various problems where players would quickly find him/herself at war with all the nations
- AI will now often sign a cease fire treaty with the payer to end long standing war conflicts
- AI will also now often declare peace with each other
- Waging a defensive war against another country will quickly raise relations
- Waging offensive war against another nation will worsen the relations
- Various other improvements and balancing to the world map diplomacy system
- Fixed issue with becoming King being extremely difficult in some Kingdoms, due to other lords having unresonable renown value
- Signing alliance treaties effects player standing with other nation and his lords a lot less negatively
- Razing towns will impact relations with all other nations less negative, but still has an effect
- Greatly reduced penalty in diplomacy when becoming King
- Rebalanced the cost of running a Kingdom when King, hiring lords e.t.c all adjusted
- Fixed lag spike at the start of town view or battle intro cinematics
- Town defense and attack gameplay is now faster with AI or player being able to siege gates faster
- Infantry is better at taking down palisade wall gates now
- Siege Workshop level up is much cheaper now
- Improved combat victory and intro cinematics
- Fixed issue during town view intro cinematics where citizens would stand still
