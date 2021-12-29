Update 27 - Worldmap Diplomacy Improvements

Hey Everyone,

Hope your holidays are going well and your staying festive and safe. We have another large update today that redesigns the world map diplomacy, greatly improving the way AI uses world map diplomacy as well as includes a layer of polishing and balancing for most diplomatic features, especially for middle to late game, once player becomes King and diplomacy really comes in to play. This update also includes some fixes for battles, cinematics and other aspects of the game, as well as improve the flow of the siege battles that now will be a bit faster.

We will continue with another large update in January. Meanwhile wishing everyone the best New Year celebration ahead.

With that said, lets take a look at what this 27th update includes

Changes and Additions