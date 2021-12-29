v0.4.992 - Gameplay improvements and balancing

Hello props and hunters!
With this update, we wanted to address your feedbacks about the hunter being too powerful. So we made many changes, which we hope will balance things out and make props great again!
- Hunter: reworked shoot visual effect and animation
- Increased range of Hunter shot
- Increased shooting cooldown
- Increased time needed to capture
- Reduced time to break the link
- Increased time before goal opens
- Balanced timings on many maps to make the hiding phase a bit more dynamic
- +10 pts + 2 pts per hunter for props hiding until the end of the round
- Taunt is really more noticeable (increase range and volume)
- Fixed: Hot/Cold bar is not disabled as it should
