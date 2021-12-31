- Added Italian and Korean fan translation into the game
- Now, you can use the whistle not only in the inventory but also by using it on the beachgoers NPCs
- Fixed a bug in the dialogue with Vander when Alek did not appear during his line
- Fixed a bug due to which it was possible to take more than one arrow
- Fixed the phrase about the sign on the Marestale's vardo if it was not examined before
- Minor fixes in English translation
The Crown of Leaves update for 31 December 2021
Patch 2.0.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
