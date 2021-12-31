 Skip to content

The Crown of Leaves update for 31 December 2021

Patch 2.0.8

Patch 2.0.8

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Italian and Korean fan translation into the game
  • Now, you can use the whistle not only in the inventory but also by using it on the beachgoers NPCs
  • Fixed a bug in the dialogue with Vander when Alek did not appear during his line
  • Fixed a bug due to which it was possible to take more than one arrow
  • Fixed the phrase about the sign on the Marestale's vardo if it was not examined before
  • Minor fixes in English translation

