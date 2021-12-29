30XX 0.30 Patch Notes - December 29, 2021

Hello! Today's 30XX 0.30 patch is a smaller bugfix patch that comes with a few gameplay and enemy behavior changes. Most of our team's taking some time off! Hope everyone reading's gotten some good time to relax a bit and catch up with friends and family over the holiday season.

Thanks for playing, and Happy New Year!

--

GAME CHANGES & FIXES:

Choice Machines awarded from Contemplation Rooms now award a Weapon in the Bronze slot, and two Augs in the Silver and Gold slots (Changed from Weapon choices in the Bronze and Silver slots, and an Aug in Gold). We may revisit this down the line, but for the time being, the existing implementation meant that the Weapon of the player's choice would almost always be available in a run, especially for Ace.

Maker Mode now works in online play.

Updated Crystal Shooter (Echocave miniboss) attack pattern so it scales a little more smoothly through the run. It now has its current "easy" pattern on levels 1 and 2, its "hard" pattern on 7+, and a "medium" pattern from 3-6. (We'll probably revisit this guy later, but this gave us a quick fix for now.)

Tweaked the Rolly Giant's (Burning Temple miniboss) AI a bit to prevent a rare case where it could attack in the wrong direction while rolling.

Drillfaces (Shielded Echocave flying enemy) no longer collide with other enemies (including other Drillfaces).

Changed how Beta Acolytes (Penumbra jumping enemy) attack. Their previous implementation felt a little unfair at times. In addition, added a slightly longer recovery period after they land before jumping again.

Fixed an issue causing Glory Zone conditions in online co-op to fail to sync if the client activated a Glory Zone teleporter first.

Fixed an issue causing Wall Lasers in Deepverse to deal contact damage to players during its spawn/despawn animations. (Should only be while its laser is active.)

Fixed an issue causing Trapmoles to grant more points than intended in Challenges when killed via Ace's Ryuusei.

Fixed an issue causing Entropy Conditions to max out at 2 when loading a previously saved Standard run in progress after closing the game.

Fixed an issue causing the Autotank to fail to show its buff icon when loading a run in Standard Mode.

Fixed a potential online crash, and added some better logging for future packet send errors.

Fixed an issue causing Choicebooster to work as intended in Standard Mode.

Rending Whirl now appropriately pushes Exploding Barrels in Dustria straight up again.

Negation Pulse now pushes Exploding Barrels an an appropriate direction, based on its position relative to the Barrel.

Removed the "Grab Bag" and "Archive" Prototype Blessings from Daily and Weekly Challenges. (They're a bit output-randomness heavy for Challenge purposes.)