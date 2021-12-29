Early Access 1.2.0 is OUT!

Hello Everyone!
In this update, we focused on improving some of the characters we felt were underwhelming. We also added many miscellaneous sound effects throughout the game.
Early Access 1.2.0 Update
General Changes
- Pause Menu interface has been completely overhauled. It has new visuals matching the style of the main menu and new functionalities.
- At every launch of the game, there is now a pop-up explaining how to use Steam Remote Play to play the game with your friends online.
- Added several new UI-Only Sound Effects.
- Added a new sound effect for powerup spawn and pickup.
- Before spawning onto the arena, each player will emit a light beam with their respective color on the spawn location. This serves as a cue to where your character will appear.
- Kraken's Grasp map received a camera touch-up alongside some visual fixes to the water around it.
Pyro & Cryo Changes
- Reworked all sound effects.
- Firestream is now much bigger and menacing.
- Firestream Visual Effect has been completely overhauled along with a size increase to match the new hitbox.
- Thermal Shock, Pyro & Cryo's ultimate, received a visual effects overhaul. Mechanics unchanged.
Lady Luck Changes
- Her third spell, Suit Shuffle, has been replaced with Lucky Charm.
- Lucky Charm throws a heart projectile forward, upon impact it created a mark on the ground that explodes every 1 second 3 times before disappearing. It deals damage to both heroes and terrain.
- Suit Shuffle will be available on Ability Draft when the game mode releases.
We're still hard at work on the interface improvements. Meanwhile, we hope to gather more feedback and keep updating the game weekly.
Hope you guys enjoy the changes! Until next week!
