Key Rebinding!!!

You can now rebind the in game commands to whatever keys you like! To rebind, go into Settings from either the title screen or the in-game menu and hit Key Bindings. I've included a recommended default arrows and default wasd binding which you can swap to with one press (at the bottom) or you can bind each command individually as you like. The bindings are saved and loaded on game exit, so you only have to bind once.

If you find a binding set you particularly like, send it to me (System\keyBindings.txt)! I'd love to collect the bindings that folks find most natural. Also, if you notice any oddities around bindings or input, let me know!

As always, if you have thoughts, feedback or suggestions, mail me at longjourneytofarewell@gmail.com or post on the steam community page for the game! I hope you are enjoying the journey!