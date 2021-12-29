Patch v1.0.8b Released!

IMPROVEMENTS:
- Multiplayer: Added notification if a player is away from keyboard (after five minutes), also noted on Pack Info.
- Elk run more slowly as their health drops.
- In Game Help, updated text about coat color and pup health to match that in Find a Mate quest tips.
- Added note to Power Pack and Living the Life achievements about needing at least three pups still alive to earn the achievement.
- Controller: Fixes and improvements to controller navigation in main menu.
- In Setup New Game, selected/highlighted states of dropdown items now have a more prominent color.
- Improved feedback in notification when deleting duplicated files on server (which can take awhile).
BUGS FIXED:
- Mate and other NPCs can get stuck behind large rocky obstacles.
- Controller: Some issues when navigating buttons and input fields on Setup New Game and Game Settings
- Can play emotes even in in Pupcam mode (and in general, emotes override everything).
- Problems ensue if player refuses to leave den when Journey quest begins.
- Mouse glyphs don't always show correctly in quest and notification popups.
- In MP games in which the Host Decides when to sleep, one player can wait on sleeping long enough that sleep track ends. resulting in no music playing.
- Aurora (Northern lights) are extremely rare.
- Beaver hunting "Hold Still" notification loops if you are already pressing the R key.
- Terrain issues.
- Text errors.
