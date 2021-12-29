Download and Play Custom Songs Created for Groove Gunner
- Browse songs created by other players.
- Preview the songs in-game before downloading.
- Download songs to your custom song list without leaving the game.
- Compete on leaderboards for custom songs/difficulties that have been marked as complete.
Create and Upload Custom Songs to In-Game Custom Song Browser
- Share Your Song
Any song that is created in the Groove Gunner song editor can now be uploaded right from the editor allowing other players to see, download, and play your custom songs.
- Difficulty States
Difficulties can be marked as "Incomplete", "In Progress" or "Complete".
Incomplete difficulties will not be playable in game. Difficulties marked as Complete will have leaderboards activated and their bullets/targets are no longer editable. If a song is partially completed it can be marked as In Progress so it can be tested and played in-game by other players.
- Update your song as you go
You can continue to update songs after uploading. When you upload changes, other players will be notified that there is an update available while browsing their song lists.
- Protect Your Song
Set an email and password for the song at time of upload. This will ensure that only the author of the song can make changes and upload updated versions of the song to the Custom Song Library.
View the Quick Guide on Creating and Uploading Custom Songs.
Other Changes / Additions
- New Song Selection menu that can better accommodate a high number songs as they are added to the library.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed practice sections showing up in the wrong order on some songs.
- Fixed song information panel sometimes appearing in the wrong place after completing a song.
Changed files in this update